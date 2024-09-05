Through Amazon it is now possible to take advantage of a very interesting promotion: with a 25% discount it is possible to purchase a copy of Elden Ring with Shadow of the Erdtree expansion included. Remember that the DLC alone costs €39.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price for this version of the game is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What does this version of Elden Ring include?
In this package – which has a dedicated aesthetic with the words “Shadow of the Erdtree Edition”, the GOTY 2022 award logo and the sticker indicating the presence of the DLC in the package – are present:
- The base game – Elden Ring – on disc
- A code for the expansion – Shadow of the Erdtree – to download via the console store
Elden Ring is a massive action RPG that takes us into a large, freely explorable world. We can create our character by choosing a starting class and appearance, but then we will have total freedom of customization. Like other FromSoftware games, Elden Ring is known for its level of difficulty, but it gives greater freedom of approach and allows you to avoid enemies and return to them later when you are stronger. The expansion adds a new region, new weapons, powers and more.
