Elden Ring has won the game of the year in the 23rd edition of the Game Developer Choice Awards. The awards ceremony took place tonight as part of the GDC of 2023, which takes place throughout this week at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

The Game Developer Choice Awards are voted for by the developers themselves. The hit fantasy blockbuster from FromSoftware it also received awards for Best Visual Art and Best Design. God of War Ragnarok of the study sony santa monica he also enjoyed a successful night with his own trifecta of trophies. God of War Ragnarok received the award for Best Audio, Best Technology and the Audience Award.

The Game Developer Choice Awards this year also recognized the legendary John Romero with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The co-founder of idSoftwarewho helped create Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Doom II and quakeis known as a pioneer of the first-person shooter genre and for spearheading the concept of the multiplayer deathmatch, a term for which he is often credited for its creation.

This year’s Pioneer Award was awarded posthumously to Mabel Addis, designer and writer of The Sumerian Game in 1964. Addis has been recognized as the first female video game designer, and her work on the history of The Sumerian Game it has been proposed as the first video game narrative in history.

Elden Ring has won a large number of important awards GOTY since its launch, including game of the year at the annual awards SAY 26in the New York Game Awards 2023 and in the Game Awards 2022. We also recognized Elden Ring. If you haven’t tried this hit yet, now is the perfect time to join the over 20 million people who already have, especially with the recent news that an expansion is on the horizon.

Via: IGN