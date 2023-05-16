Elden Ring has won a new award, more than a year after its publication. FromSoftware’s action RPG got a Nebula Award 2023a fantasy and sci-fi award honoring the best works of literature, including video game scripts.

The award has been delivered to both Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. Recall that Martin made the history of the past of the game world based on the indications of FromSoftware. The Japanese team led by Miyazaki then decided on the event effects of the game and used Martin’s creations to create the Elden Ring lore. This is Miyazaki’s first Nebula Award and George RR Martin’s third.

Considering the breadth of Elden Ring’s narrative, the massive amount of interesting characters, the great interconnectedness of the Interregnum stories that range from the depths of the earth to what lies beyond the stars, we believe the prize is more than deserved.

Elden Ring has won multiple gaming awards, but it’s good to see recognition from an awards system that focuses primarily on literature.

The success of Elden Ring also seems destined to continue given that a new DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is in development, which does not seem expected in the short term.