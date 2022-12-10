Elden Ring It’s one of the most complete and challenging games created by FromSoftware, but that doesn’t mean it can’t expand with content, and best of all, more is on the way.

That is what the director of this title, Hidetaka Miyazaki, confirmed. He revealed that ‘lots of new things’ will come to this challenging adventure. However, it seems that in the studio they have slightly more ambitious plans.

What happens is that Miyazaki also stated that there are currently ‘games even more interesting than [Elden Ring]’ under the sleeve In the course of his speech at The Game Awards 2022 he made such statements.

The director started by talking about the difficulties of making the game. Then he highlighted ‘As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do, so receiving this GOTY award really encourages us’.

After talking about new content for Elden Ring thanked the players for their support; before he did the same with his team, George R. R Martin and Bandai Namco.

Hidetaka Miyazaki added ‘and finally, we would like to express our greatest thanks to all the fans who played, enjoyed and supported this title. We create the games we want to create and do our best because of you. Thank you very much’.

What awards did Elden Ring win at The Game Awards 2022?

At The Game Awards 2022 ceremony where Miyazaki talked about the new content of Elden Ring the game received four awards in total. The GOTY you mentioned is Game of the Year and it beat several other titles.

These were A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray Y Xenoblade Chronicles 3. He also obtained the recognition of Best Game Direction and left others on the way.

One of the awards he won was Best Art Direction as well as Best RPG. In this case it exceeded LIVE A LIVE, Pokémon Legends Arceus, Triangle Strategy Y Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Despite how well it went Elden Ring lost some prizes. Those were the cases of Voice of the Player, where he won Genshin Impactand Best Narrative and Best Soundtrack & Music, where he was beaten by God of War Ragnarok.

