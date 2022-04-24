It is being carried out by the modder LukeYui and will allow PC players to maintain connections after death.

Although the multiplayer aspect of the games of FromSoftware has been in most of the works of Hidetaka Miyazaki, its formula for playing cooperatively is not planned in the most traditional way. If you are playing Elden Ring, you will have already seen that there are a series of limitations for cooperative And it’s not as simple as jumping into a game with a friend and advancing through the adventure together.

The multiplayer mechanics of Elden Ring are carried out from the invocations, and the death of the host ends the game for both players, returning the summoned player to their world. This may change for players of pc thanks to lukeyui and the mod that he is preparing, which he has baptized as seamless co-op.

the mod maintains connections between both players after death, allowing us to respawn at the nearest place of grace in the same way we would on our solo adventure. Another feature of Elden Ring co-op is that only the host of the game keep progress in historyso you will have to finish each of the players with the bosses as the host of the game if you want to advance in the game.

Both players will keep progress in parallelThis barrier is also removed with seamless coop, allowing players to advance parallel in history, keeping the progress in both games. LukeYui noted that these new mechanics would make boss fights much easier by allowing the player who dies to rejoin the game while his ally remains in the game. For balance the new fights against the bosses, the modder has increased stats of all of them so that their attacks are more lethal and their life, even greater.

The mod is located at beta phasealthough its launch seems that will not be long in coming. At the moment, the modder has made a Ko-Fi profile available to fans for all those who want to help him financially. If you have not yet embarked on your journey through the Middle Lands, remember that in 3D Games you have our definitive analysis of Elden Ring available, after more than 100 hours immersed in the latest work of FromSoftware.

More about: Elden Ring, Cooperative, FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki.