Among the most anticipated titles of 2022, one of those that deserve to be named is undoubtedly Elden Ring, the branded creature FromSoftware which has been able to conquer the fans already after the release of the very first trailer. Well, right in these hours, it was announced that Elden Ring has officially joined Gold, news followed by some new gameplay videos of the game.

The news was received with extreme joy by the fans, given that when a production enters Gold, it means that the work on the project is practically finished and that, consequently, new postponements shouldn’t come knocking on our doors, except in particularly striking cases.

The game, however, has already been postponed in the past so that the team could work with the necessary tranquility to all the playful elements that will be present in-game, so it was difficult to expect further postponements, but in a videogame era where delays are the order of the day, one more confirmation can only please.

The new gameplay videos recently released, however, come directly from the Taipei Game Show, where Elden Ring he held a particularly important position. Not for nothing, the various game scenes shown were able to immediately intrigue the players, who can’t wait to be able to embark on this incredible adventure.

Here’s a compilation of the new Elden Ring footage from Taipei Game Show today The best news: Elden Ring has gone gold and will not be delayed! https://t.co/64MZT9QNyO – Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) January 24, 2022

Furthermore, with the approach of the release, several leaks dedicated to production began to appear around the web, including scenes dedicated to bosses, settings and the creation of the character, which is why many fans are paying special attention not to run into unwanted information.

Among other things, with the imminent release of the game, many are already looking to the future, reflecting on what could be the new work of FromSoftware. Well, although it is still early to have any certainty, during the last few weeks some leaks have circulated that would seem to indicate the future arrival of Armored Core 6, a new chapter in another particularly popular From Software series