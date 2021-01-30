Despite recent rumors, Elden Ring will not appear at Taipei Games ShowBut the official YouTube channel of the Taipei Games Show has confirmed that he will not be on the show. Many people on Elden Ring’s reddit were hoping to see Elden Ring at the Taipei Games Show event, but I guess they won’t see the event now, especially since the Elden Ring is officially confirmed not to be there.
But much in spite of what Elden Ring fans would like to, it seems they will have to wait until the next video game event. Don’t lose hope, as VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb has been generating speculation and rumors about the Elden Ring as he seemed to hint that we might hear from the Elden Ring in the next 60 days.
Credits: Gaming Route
Elden Ring will not appear at Taipei Games Show
Although Jeff Grub has been trustworthy at times in the past, we are still awaiting further news on the Elden Ring. But after knowing that Elden Ring will not appear at Taipei Games ShowWe will still have to wait for time to pass and the expected news finally arrives. This news could come at an Xbox event, such as at the time of its reveal. Maybe until then we can see the long-awaited preview of the release date along with the Elden Ring game.
Taipei Game Show 2021 is scheduled for January 28, 2021, which fits in almost perfectly with what Jeff Grubb was saying when he asked fans to be a little more patient. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice had a 15-minute long gameplay at Taipei Game Show 2019, so naturally Elden Ring fans were hoping that Elden Ring could perform at TGS 2021. But as confirmed, Elden Ring will not will appear on the Taipei Games Show.
