A mod of Elden Ring in VRis on its way, and augmented reality on such a game could be terrifyingas mentioned by the modder Luke Rosswho is working on the opera.

Recently, Ross released a short clip showing the mod in action during the early stages of the game, and it appears to be working smoothly and smoothly, despite the change of perspective brought about by the changes made. The demo version of Elden Ring VR opens with the well known Without light who, based on the weapon he carries at his side, should be a Warrior. The difference in field of view between the original game and augmented reality is astonishing.

With a camera closer and positioned lower, pushed by the freedom of virtual reality, it’s possible examine the environments close, peek out of doors and over ledges and view the UI physically superimposed on the game. Even the animations during the walk of the character seem to work properly, with snappy movements and not “engulfed” at all. There stability is a sore point for virtual reality, but Elden Ring VR seems to start from very good foundations.

Luke Ross said that he planned to leave there while building a first-person view default distance of the camera “as an option for purists”, probably with a third-person camera as a middle ground. Referring to the fight, Ross stated:

When launching or performing programmed actions such as combat moves, the camera follows the character’s head (so its position changes) but remains oriented correctly based on what your head is doing in the real world. So the horizon will remain flat and the world will always seem stable.

In other words, perform flips or just dodge by rolling in Elden Ring VR it won’t turn the world into a sickening pinwheel. When released, the mod will be available on REAL VR Patreon.

Recall that, recently a demake was published showing the Interregnum in 8 bit, on the Game Boy. Projects to augment the already vast world of Elden Ring there are countless, and FromSoftware’s masterpiece is still far from loosening its grip on the public.