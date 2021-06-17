Elden Ring Sara difficult, as per tradition for From Software titles that belong to this particular category of action RPG, however it will offer players different ways to face the challenges, allowing a more varied approach even for users less prone to frustrating difficulties.

Based on the director’s report Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring has a similar difficulty level to Dark Souls 3, but unlike this it allows for different approaches to challenges. Miyazaki discussed the topic on the pages of Famitsu, explaining how From Software did not lower the level of difficulty but offered different possibilities to overcome obstacles.

Elden Ring will be very difficult but it can be managed

In this sense, Elden Ring according to Miyazaki is “Very difficult, but it can be managed”. These different ways largely depend on the possibility of profoundly modifying them characteristics of the protagonist, affecting the style of combat.

The action stealthFurthermore, it represents a much more refined and usable option in the open world of Elden Ring than in previous games, and it is also possible to collect a certain number of NPCs to help us in battle. In total, we are talking about 100 different skills related to the use of weapons but not related to individual types of weapons, it seems.

According to the developer, there will also be a greater degree of control over attacks. The particular system of multiplayer mixed, moreover, will be able to provide effective help to the player, who can gather together with other players to face together the most demanding challenges.

Elden Ring has finally returned to show itself at E3 2021 with a release date set for January 21, 2022. In the meantime, we have learned that it is From Software’s biggest game, with map and open world details.