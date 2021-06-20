Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of the moment. After its appearance accompanied by its release date in this E3 2021, after two years without an iota of new information, fans of Dark Souls and other From Software titles will only have to wait a few months to enjoy this RPG of open world.

In a recent Japanese magazine interview Famitsu To Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of the title and current president of From Software, we have been able to obtain new and interesting details about the gameplay of the title. Among them, it stands out that Elden Ring will allow players to skip most of their bosses, in addition to being able to face them in the order they want. Only a “very limited” number of them will be required.

Despite the fact that in previous From Software titles, such as Dark Souls or Sekiro, the presence of several optional bosses was also common, most of them were mandatory and there was not a great margin of maneuver on in what order to cover them. It seems that From Software has wanted to take advantage of the fact that Elden Ring is an open world game to give players greater freedom in this regard.

However, if the previous games in the study serve as a precedent, Despite the existence of optional bosses, ending them is usually more than recommended., since they provide objects and experience that allow to greatly improve the power of the character, facilitating future encounters.

Miyazaki also commented in the interview that Elden Ring boasts some of the toughest bosses the company has created to date, so the possibility of being able to face them in a different order or skip them until later, when your character has become more powerful, could be very beneficial when it comes to covering them.

We hope you found this new information about the title interesting. Elden Ring will go on sale next January 21, 2022 and will use Smart Delivery.

