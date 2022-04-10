In Elden Ring le Convallarie they are used to enhance the Summoning Ashes, or the Spirits that you can call to your side to give you help during battles.

There are two types of Convallarie:

Le Convallarie Sepulchral allow you to upgrade the Ashes up to a maximum of +10. They grow inside the Tombs, and allow you to rank up most of the common Summoning Ashes. Le Convallarie Spookyon the other hand, they usually grow in areas exposed to the moonlight, therefore in dungeons or outdoors rather than inside tombs, and allow you to upgrade the “noble” War Ashes up to +10, that is the unique and most rare of the Interregnum.

In this guide we will see the exact location in which to retrieve all the Spectral and Sepulchral Convallarias present in Elden Ring, including the methods to buy them indefinitely once the Ashen Orbs have been unlocked to be provided to the statue of the Finger Seers in the Tablet of Grace.