In Elden Ring le Convallarie they are used to enhance the Summoning Ashes, or the Spirits that you can call to your side to give you help during battles.
There are two types of Convallarie:
- Le Convallarie Sepulchral allow you to upgrade the Ashes up to a maximum of +10. They grow inside the Tombs, and allow you to rank up most of the common Summoning Ashes.
- Le Convallarie Spookyon the other hand, they usually grow in areas exposed to the moonlight, therefore in dungeons or outdoors rather than inside tombs, and allow you to upgrade the “noble” War Ashes up to +10, that is the unique and most rare of the Interregnum.
In this guide we will see the exact location in which to retrieve all the Spectral and Sepulchral Convallarias present in Elden Ring, including the methods to buy them indefinitely once the Ashen Orbs have been unlocked to be provided to the statue of the Finger Seers in the Tablet of Grace.
All the Sepulchral Convallarias and where to find them
We remind you that the Sepulchral Convallarias are used to enhance the Common and Normal Summoning Ashes.
- Convallaria Sepulchral 1: You can buy them indefinitely by recovering the Ashen Orb that is obtained as a reward from the Catacombs of Wyndham (Mount Gelmir). You can find them in large quantities in Sepolcride: Catacombs of Passo Tempesta, Catacombs of Acquascura.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 2: You can buy them indefinitely by recovering the same Ashen Orb from above at the Wyndham Catacombs. Otherwise, you can find them in the Catacombs of Guardiasepolcro and in the Catacombs of the Impaler of the Wailing Peninsula.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 3: You can buy them indefinitely after defeating the final boss of the Catacombs of Wyndham (Mount Gelmir). Otherwise they can be found in the Catacombs in Liurnia, such as those of the Neri Coltelli or those at the end of the road.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 4: You can buy them indefinitely after defeating the final boss of the Catacombs of Wyndham (Mount Gelmir). Otherwise you can find them in the Catacombs in Liurnia, just like above, or in a couple of Catacombs in Caelid, such as The Catacombs of Caelid and those of the Lesser Mother Tree.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 5: You can find them in the Catacombs of Caelid (Near Mantorosso Castle) or in the Catacombs of Wyndam (Mount Gelmir).
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 6: Easily found in the Catacombs of the Fallen in War, inside the arena where you defeated Radhan: go to the far north of the beach and you will find the entrance to the Catacomb.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 7: You can find quite a few in the Hero’s Tomb of Gelmir, an advanced dungeon with stone chariots on top of Mount Gelmir. Alternatively, you can retrieve them in the Tomb of the Conqueror of the Giants, another advanced dungeon present in the Vette dei Giganti, at the beginning of the climb that leads to the Forge of the Giants.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 8: These convallarias are found in the Catacomb of the Sacred Grounds, a small dungeon present at the extreme east of the Lands of the Sacred Tree of Miquella, or in the Tomb of the Conqueror of the Giants at the Summits of the Giants, as above.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 9: If you are looking for these Convallarie, there are 6 units that you can recover in the Catacombs mentioned above, those at the extreme east of the Lands of the Sacred Tree of Miquella. You can reach them from that point on the map where you can’t see anything, just stick to the right wall to find them.
- Great Sepulchral Convallaria: The last step of the upgrade is found in a single unit by defeating the final boss of the Catacombs mentioned in the previous step at the Lands of the Holy Tree. Another unit, however, can be found hidden inside the Tomb of the Conqueror of the Giants in the Giants’ Peaks: explore the last rooms patrolled by “dark” enemies to find it! Two are found in Farum Azula in Shattered, simply by collecting them. One is located next to Lake Marcescena by Elphael Sostegno del Sacro Albero (before the Place of Grace “Drainage Channel”).
All the Spectral Convallarie and where to find them
The Spectral Convallarias are instead used to enhance the Noble Ashes such as the Reflected Tear and Black Blade Tiche, or the most powerful ones that will undoubtedly make you comfortable to evolve during the run. Here’s where to find them all:
- Spectral Convallaria 1: Of these you can find galore within the Siofra River, a large optional area that can be reached from the Well on the Siofra River at Eastern Sepulchrid, Boscotetro.
- Convallaria Sepolcrale 2: As with the previous ones, these grow in industrial quantities along the Siofra River Bank, the large main area of this small hidden region.
- Spectral Convallaria 3: These are also found in the Siofra River, but are rarer than the others. You can also find them in the Catacombs of the Black Knives and in the Catacombs at the Foot of the Cliff.
- Spectral Convallaria 4: These Convallarias are found throughout Nokron, the Eternal City, an optional area that can be reached after defeating General Radhan and as part of Ranni the Witch’s mission.
- Spectral Convallaria 5: The point where to find more is the Tomb of the Hero of Auriza, just before the entrance to the Eastern Bulwark of the capital.
- Spectral Convallaria 6: There are only three places to find them with certainty: the Tomb of the Hero of Auriza mentioned above, the Catacombs of Wyndham on Mount Gelmir, and the Tomb of the Hero of Gelmir also on Mount Gelmir.
- Spectral Convallaria 7: Easily found inside the Hero’s Tomb of Gelmir. Go past the first wagon, jump into the room on the left and you’ll find quite a few along the way.
- Spectral Convallaria 8: These are found very easily throughout Nokstella Eternal City, an optional area that is reached as part of Ranni the Witch’s mission. After completing Nokron and returning to talk to Ranni, the Reindeer Tower (at Three Sisters) will be open and following the path you will arrive at Nokstella.
- Spectral Convallaria 9: Can be found in the Tomb of the Giant Conqueror in the Giant Peaks. We remind you that you can buy the 7-8-9 Sepulchral Convallarie by recovering the Ashen Orb from the Elphael Cemetery, Support of the Sacred Tree. Go to the Vermin-infested graveyard in this secret area to retrieve the Orb.
- Great Sepulchral Convallaria: One is found by defeating the Draconid Soldier at the bottom of the Well on the River Ainsel. One is found in Nokron’s Night Grounds, under the giant skull statue. One is found in a chest at the top of Nokstella, the Eternal City. One is found in the Cavern inside Moghwyn’s Palace, an optional area of Elden Ring
