The extraordinary success of Elden Ringwhich annihilated sales projections by exceeding 10 million copies sold in the space of two weeks (initially 4 million were expected) shows no signs of slowing down its run, and numerous users have begun to wonder if FromSoftware and Bandai Namco they intend to make DLCwhich they have already done for most of the “soulsborne” video games.

Dark Souls had Artorias of the Abyss, which was mostly cut-content, while subsequent chapters of the saga received substantial content injections. Bloodborne also soon got The Old Hunters, an expansion aimed at raising the curtain on numerous elements of the lore.

Precisely for this reason, during the analysis of Elden Ring’s lore, our Lorenzo Mancosu touched upon some of the obscure points of the title that would make us think of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s desire to replenish the narrative element through contents that raise the curtain on past events. of the Interregnum, just as happened through the aforementioned Artorias of the Abyss and The Old Hunters.

According to what was stated in the lore analysis, which you can read in full by clicking on this link, “It would be extremely important to be able to shed light on certain moments in the past of the interregnum, to give an answer to the few questions – and an aspect to the few characters – that have been put before us without being offered a univocal and coherent answer.”

Specifically, the speculations regarding DLC ​​and additional content concern:

Miquella’s character Since “the arena containing its cocoon is very similar to the ‘gate’ of an additional content without interactions, and above all the story of the empyrean is not over, being still alive although in stasis”.

Since “the arena containing its cocoon is very similar to the ‘gate’ of an additional content without interactions, and above all the story of the empyrean is not over, being still alive although in stasis”. The Scarlet Rotting and the Blind Swordsman a legend spoken of in the descriptions of various weapons and many talismans “which binds the mysterious swordsman, the external divinity of Scarlet Rots and the character of Malenia, without further explanations being provided”.

a legend spoken of in the descriptions of various weapons and many talismans “which binds the mysterious swordsman, the external divinity of Scarlet Rots and the character of Malenia, without further explanations being provided”. The Night of Black Knives , “the most nebulous plot segment in all of Elden Ring that is clamoring for more explanations, especially as regards Marika’s role and especially the reasons behind Godwyn’s murder.”

, “the most nebulous plot segment in all of Elden Ring that is clamoring for more explanations, especially as regards Marika’s role and especially the reasons behind Godwyn’s murder.” The Twilight-Eyed Queen and the Fateful Deathelements of texture “which are often cited, to the point of making it almost obvious that this character coincides with Melina, but on which not enough context is provided to support any theory that does not concern Melina’s identity”

We remind you that if you want to read the complete explanation of the plot and the guide to the lore you can consult the dedicated page, where all the facts and theories about the Interregnum are collected.

Would you like to receive additional content for Elden Ring? And if so, what would you like them to deal with?