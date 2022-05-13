Elden Ring and games FromSoftware in general they are light years away from the series of Super Marioyet it seems that there is something that unites them according to the hypotheses of the fans.

A player compared the map of Elden Ring with that of Super Mario World, claiming to have found a practically perfect resemblance. By comparing the many segments of the world of Super Mario with that of the Intrregno, fans have discovered something amazing.

Oddly enough, Super Mario World’s Donut Plains indeed bear a striking resemblance to Elden Ring’s Liurnia Lacustre, and the arid Chocolate Island is very reminiscent of the Scarlet Rot-infected Lands of Caelid. There are tons of similarities between the two maps that are worth looking at below.



We remind you that Elden Ring is available on PC and console and if you find yourself in difficulty at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

Source: Destructoid