Many love FromSoftware’s games because of the customization that you can give it to your own digital avatars. For this reason, a real “Fashion Souls“, Which obviously is also applicable in Elden Ring, but one of these garments could lead to the ban because it is considered by the developer as unofficial.

The garment in question is an underwear that is left on the ground by Fia in Elden Ring. This small part of the set is called “Deathbed Smalls“But they are been removed from the final version of the game. The modders, however, managed to find a method to unlock them and started wandering the worlds of other players to show everyone their tailoring. The problem is that if this garment is swapped, it can cause a softban.

Obviously it is impossible for this to happen if you are playing offline, but if you prefer to have fun online you could suffer a softban. In fact, FromSoftware will mark you as “in quarantine”And will only make you play with other players in the same situation. So you have to be really careful when if you collect items from unknown players, you may run into a ban.

The developers have given a solution to this problem, and that is to get rid of your save file, which is obviously something not everyone is willing to do, especially when a certain number of hours is reached. To reveal all this was a Reddit user, who posted a post detailing what could happen if you were to pick up this garment. Since she tried it first on her Lightless skin.

There are methods to avoid running into this problem, and are therefore the one to play in offline mode, so as to never be invaded. But there is also the opportunity not to collect what other players leave on the ground, so as not to have the object saved to your file.