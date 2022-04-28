According to expert dataminer ZullietheWitch, the first boss of Elden Ring should have taken direct inspiration from the first boss of Dark Souls 1: Asylum Demon.

Elden Ring begins with a fight that players should never win. While many might question this design strategy, tough tutorial bosses are now a tradition of FromSoftware.

In previous FromSoftware titles, players lose their first match. This introduces the difficulty from the start and lets players understand the kind of tough world they are about to go through.

Although Elden Ring featured Grafted Scion in the first boss battle, it seems like it wasn’t always the first choice. According to dataminer ZullietheWitch, the first boss of Elden Ring was almost to be inspired by Dark Souls 1.

Zullie has discovered a list of unused boss models. Alongside Grafted Scion, Elden Ring’s choice, are three other potential boss models. Among them in particular is Erdtree Avatar, an enemy with connections to Dark Souls 1. According to Zullie, this boss uses the same animation skeleton as Asylum Demon, the first boss of Dark Souls 1.

While this may have been a fun nod to Dark Souls, the Elden Ring designers ultimately decided otherwise. Perhaps some would have recognized Asylum Demon’s moves easily, making for a fairly easy fight. Opening with easy combat would allow players to win, which goes against FromSoftware’s philosophy.

Source: Dualshockers.