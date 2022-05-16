Interesting statistics on the appreciated continue and emerge Elden Ring. After discovering that the title FromSoftware lost nearly 90% of its concurrent players on Steam, a survey reveals other interesting numbers.

The poll in question, organized by Famitsu, revealed that Elden Ring was played for 100 to 300 hours by the majority of Japanese fans.

More specifically, Elden Ring was played from 100 to 150 hours by 29.6% of users who participated in the survey, from 150 to 200 hours by 21% of users and from 200 to 300 hours by 17.8% of players.

It also turns out about two-thirds of the respondents had previously played Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne, and that story and lore were their favorite aspects.

Vagabond and Samurai were the first two favorite classes, while stamina, stamina and dexterity are the stats that have been given the most attention.

Katana, broadsword and shield were the preferred weapons, Starscourge Radahn and Malenia were chosen as the best bosses.

Finally, Caelid, Limgrave and Leyndell are the preferred scenarios.

Source: Frontlinejp.