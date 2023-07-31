The streamer DrDeComposing he is shown to have taken less than two and a half hours to beat Elden Ring without taking any damage. DrDeComposing boasts of being the first to complete a run of Elden Ring without taking damage using a non-traditional controller. The previous personal best of him using the electric saxophone to play Elden Ring consisted of going an entire game without dying but still taking a single hit.

Let’s see some details about the challenge. It’s about a “any%” or a game in which the only goal is to get to the end credits without worrying about any extra game section. In fact, as you can see from the list of points of passage of his game, the streamer has defeated “only” Margitt, Godrick, Radahn, Goldfrey, Morgott, the Fire Giant, the Sacriderma Duo, Maliketh, Gideon, Horah Loux, and the final boss duo.

His character doesn’t wear any defensive equipment (obviously, since the goal is not to get hit anyway), while he uses gloves (the Iron Balls) as weapons and is enhanced with classic spells to increase the damage.

Challenges of this type are appreciated by online viewers and we recently reported how a couple of streamers have completed a similar feat, finishing Elden Ring as a couple for the first time without taking damage.