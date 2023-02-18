Streamer Larxa has completed Elden Ring without using a controller or other type of physical control system. More precisely, he only used i voice commandswith all the difficulties that follow.

Below you can see the clip that the streamer shared via Twitter. The final seconds of the battle with the Ancestral Beast are shown.

Below you can see instead the entire battle against Margit, first real big boss of Elden Ring. As you can see, the streamer has a clear tactic in mind and prefers to take some damage rather than risk making complex moves. Furthermore, there is a great deal of attention in positioning so as to activate certain moves of the boss and create space for healing: this is normal for the game, but doing it with voice commands is obviously much more elaborate.

It is also clear that a victory of this type comes from a good preparation of the character. In this case, we see that it uses the Fang of the Limiere, a weapon that can be retrieved immediately at the start of the game. Its great advantage is the special move that we see used several times in the video: in addition to doing a lot of damage, the double hit includes a couple of automatic dodges that allow you to avoid being hit if used well. Additionally, the attacks are capable of breaking the enemy’s guard and knocking them over, thus dealing additional critical damage as they recover.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of challenges of this kind and we recently got to see streamer MissMikkaa beating Margit with an acoustic guitar.