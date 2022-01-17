The EBGames chain of stores has been forced to destroy or return all defective content.

There is little more than a month left to enjoy Elden Ring, the long-awaited adventure of Software. That this game is the culmination of everything that has been done with the Dark Souls has increased the expectations of the public even more, which has led to the adventure for the Middle Lands is considered the most desired title by Steam users.

Maybe some players are too excited by Elden Ring, since in the chain of stores EBGames, located in New Zealand, have found a most curious typographical error in the promotional material sent. Do you remember Miyazaki, the iconic creative behind most of Souls? Well, here it has been renamed to Hidetaka Miyazaka, an unwanted failure that could have happened to anyone.

As expected, the chain has been forced to destroy or return all the defective content, so they also waste several hours of work dedicated to printing and transporting the material. At most, this will remain as a private anecdote that has drawn the occasional laugh throughout the network.

After all, our nerves are through the roof. Elden Ring will be released next February 25, and Miyazaki (this time, the real one) has given us a lot of information to take the game with enthusiasm. On the one hand, he has admitted that the impeccable work of Demon’s Souls on PS5 has influenced the graphic section of Elden Ring. In addition, the creative is very clear that his next work is about his ideal game, so we can now prepare for a epic adventure.

