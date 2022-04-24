Put yourself in the shoes of your Lightless, imagine approaching any boss, like this, in first person. If you can’t imagine the majesty of the Interregnum from this perspective, perhaps a new mod that makes it will help Elden Ring a VR experience.

Modder Luke Ross is creating a mod that allows you to play Elden Ring in first person and virtual reality, and from the short clip he released it seems to work quite well too.

Thanks to the change of perspective, you can examine the game environments more closely and even stick your head around the corners, all with a UI physically present in the game. Motion animations aren’t bad either, considering how important such a thing is in VR games.

“When rolling or doing other scripted animations such as combat moves, the camera follows the character’s head (so his position changes) but stays oriented correctly according to what the head is doing in real life, so does the horizon. it will remain level and the world will always seem stable “.

Hopefully the mod will be released in full at the end of the monthin Patreon developer page. The complete Elden Ring guide by the editorial team is free.

Source: Gamesradar