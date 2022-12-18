Bandai Namco has announced the availability of the edition in vinyl from the soundtrack Of Elden Ringthe latest effort by FromSoftware, as well as game of the year at The Game Awards 2022.
To buy it, al price of € 39.99, you have to go through the Bandai Namco official storewhere we can read the description of the work:
Relive the greatest battles of Elden Ring and your journey through the Interregnum thanks to the game’s excerpts, performed by an orchestra and recorded in the highest quality.
17 tracks, extracted from the Elden Ring soundtrack, have been collected on two wonderful vinyls and form an unmissable best of for all travelers of the Interregnum.
These official vinyls, available only in the Store, will immerse you in the atmosphere of the game thanks to over 70 minutes of listening.
Artists:
Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa, authors of many video game soundtracks, including Dark Souls and other games developed by FromSoftware.
We also read thesong list:
DISC 1 – SIDE A
- Elden Ring
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Godrick the Grafted
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Godskin Apostles
DISC 1 – SIDE B
- Starscourge Radahn
- Regal Ancestor Spirit
- God-Devouring Serpent
- Morgott, the Omen King
DISC 2 – SIDE C
- Fire Giant
- Beast Clergyman
- Lichdragon Fortissax
- Mohg, Lord of Blood
DISC 2 – D SIDE
- Dragonlord Placidusax
- Malenia, Blade of Miquella
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- The Final Battle
#Elden #Ring #vinyl #edition #soundtrack
Leave a Reply