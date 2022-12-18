Bandai Namco has announced the availability of the edition in vinyl from the soundtrack Of Elden Ringthe latest effort by FromSoftware, as well as game of the year at The Game Awards 2022.

To buy it, al price of € 39.99, you have to go through the Bandai Namco official storewhere we can read the description of the work:

Relive the greatest battles of Elden Ring and your journey through the Interregnum thanks to the game’s excerpts, performed by an orchestra and recorded in the highest quality.

17 tracks, extracted from the Elden Ring soundtrack, have been collected on two wonderful vinyls and form an unmissable best of for all travelers of the Interregnum.

These official vinyls, available only in the Store, will immerse you in the atmosphere of the game thanks to over 70 minutes of listening.

Artists:

Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa, authors of many video game soundtracks, including Dark Souls and other games developed by FromSoftware.

Elden Ring soundtrack vinyl

We also read thesong list:

DISC 1 – SIDE A

Elden Ring

Margit, the Fell Omen

Godrick the Grafted

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Godskin Apostles

DISC 1 – SIDE B

Starscourge Radahn

Regal Ancestor Spirit

God-Devouring Serpent

Morgott, the Omen King

DISC 2 – SIDE C

Fire Giant

Beast Clergyman

Lichdragon Fortissax

Mohg, Lord of Blood

DISC 2 – D SIDE