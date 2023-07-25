The two content creators they use a mod which allows you to always be in coop within a single game. Normally the second player would have to be re-summoned in each new area and he would have to complete certain sequences of play in his game in order to keep up with the first player. It should therefore be noted that this challenge cannot properly be completed in the base game without mods. Furthermore, the mod unfortunately causes some bugs: in a couple of situations these are in favor of the players, in others they make their life more complicated. In general, however, playing co-op makes it more difficult to understand what enemies will do, so in some situations it is more difficult than a single player challenge.

Elden Ring it was released a year and a half ago, but it continues to be one of the most popular games among many players. Even on YouTube and Twitch, content creators are playing the video game for their audience, but after all this time they obviously have to come up with something new to keep the fans’ attention. Now, for example, Bushy and Ainrun have completed for the first time ever play an entire game of Elden Ring in full co-op without ever getting hit by an enemy . To date a “no hit” challenge had only been completed in single player. You can see a summary video below.

How they won Elden Ring’s “no hit in coop” challenge

If you are unable to see the entire challenge on video, we provide you with a brief summary of the strategies used. The pair did several test runs before performing live for their audiences and for the most part used more or less the same combination of items and power-ups, centered around increasing attack and dealing damage with the Death’s Poker weapon which is capable of applying freeze and doing huge intelligence-based damage.

In some cases, however, the couple had to vary the cards on the table. Mainly, against certain enemies that it was not possible to defeat quickly enough, the couple had to take advantage of some magical blows to stun the opponents at the right moment and thus be able to take advantage of these moments to deliver the last blows. In other cases, however, the couple had to get around the artificial intelligence of the enemies which did not react as it should due to the mods, as in the case of Radahn who should stop attacking from a distance if you get far enough and who instead continues to hit, forcing one of the two players to dodge arrows while the second goes around the boss and practically knocks him down almost alone. In some cases, however, things did not go according to plan and the two had to improvise, performing very precise dodges in order not to be hit.

It is an interesting challenge that shows how with so much skill and knowledge of the game it is possible to overcome the difficulty for which Elden Ring is known to the general public. It should also be mentioned that a goldfish called Tortellini beat Malenia’s first stage, so how difficult can that be?