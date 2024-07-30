The novelty They are varied and span across different areas of the game, ranging from technical solutions and gameplay and balance changes, with some changes made to summons and abilities, as well as weapon management.

As we have seen, the 1.19 update has been released in these hours, with Elden Ring that has been placed into maintenance through a temporary block of the online functions, to return to activity shortly after with the application of the update and the publication of the official notes. this address .

Shortly after the publication of the Update today, July 30th 2024, Bandai Namco has released the full patch notes for Elden Ring which brings the game to the version 1.13 across all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Enhancements and reductions

There are numerous aspects to consider, with the full list of new features available at the address above.

Among the most interesting novelties is the possibility of evoking Torrent more quickly in the most hectic moments, through a very simple but effective change: moving the default choice to “ok” when asked to revive the mount.

For the rest, some ability have been modified, in particular Raging Beast (lowered the invulnerability window), Blind Spot and Palm Blast have been nerfed, while Savage Lion’s Claw now allows for an easier second strike to land, with an increase in attack power and damage on the first attack.

Also on the same front, Rancor Slash, Revenger’s Blade, Horn Calling, Weed Cutter and others have been buffed, as you can see in the notes, within a rather extensive rebalancing effort between abilities and other elements.

On the front of the weaponsthe Light Great Sword, Backhand Blades, Hand-to-Hand Arts, and Beast Claws now deal increased damage with normal attacks, as do many of the dual blades while some nerfs have been made to equipment such as the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman and Talisman of All Crucibles.