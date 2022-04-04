Elden Ring is achieving extraordinary success with audiences and critics, thanks to its vast map full of extraordinary enemies to be killed. One of the most fascinating aspects of the title certainly concerns the boss, really numerous and fearsome, which often require you to master the combat system properly and know their movements perfectly. Nonetheless, in the last few hours, one user managed to complete Elden Ring without ever attacking.

The Content Creator called Iron Pineapple he wondered if it was possible to complete Elden Ring by playing one Pacifist Run, that is, without ever attacking enemies. Iron Pineapple, thanks to a video posted on its channel YouTubeproved that completing the game in this way is possible.

The user has defeated, one after the other, all the bosses and enemies who have obstructed his path thanks to the help of the Spirits bound to the Ashes of Summoning and some glitches.

Iron Pineapple built their character through one build faith based on healing and empowerment to keep spirits and spirits alive NPC summonable during many of Elden Ring’s toughest encounters. Of course, completing the title in this way required many hours of grinding and a thorough understanding of spells and glitches.

In any case, the great variety of buffs, healing spells and heals allowed his helpers to defeat the most fearsome bosses in the game without needing your character to attack an enemy directly.

Obviously, Elden Ring offers a completely different challenge from the one faced by Iron Pineapple and, for this reason, on our site you can find the complete guide to all the bosses, which will help you find them and defeat them all. We also remind you that our updated sheet on the title is available, for all the information on the latest masterpiece by FromSoftware.