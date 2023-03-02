Soon Elden Ring could be updated with support for the ray tracing. There is currently no announcement about it, but some changes to the game database on Steam, detected by SteamDB, immediately made us think of something big coming.

To underline the various movements was in particular Sekiro Dubi, known dataminer engaged in the study of data from the Interregnum, to which we owe several discoveries relating to the FromSoftware game and the restoration of some cut contents.

Sekiro Dubi: “it was brought to my attention by the Elden Ring SteamDB… although I don’t know what that means, I can only say that it smells like the famous ray tracing patch. Tomorrow?”

In a subsequent message, Sekiro Dubi highlighted another change in the game’s Steam database (the one from the second of the tweets above), which further strengthened his suspicions.

Naturally, everything must be taken with due caution and not take anything for granted, at least until the official announcement. Sure, we’re certainly curious to know how ray tracing will affect the graphics rendering of a game like Elden Ring. We really hope to find out soon.