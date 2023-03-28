It is said that the implementation of ray tracing in Elden Ring it is breaking the game on various platforms so it appears to be a bug to update the game. He ray tracing added in update 1.09 of Elden Ring for versions of pc, PS5 and xbox series x of the game, but based on reports from players on those platforms, enabling it has significant downsides.

He ray tracing is a tool that uses dynamic lighting techniques to significantly improve how scenes in a game are lit and, when implemented correctly, can make newer titles look much better, as well as alter the experience of older ones. Titles like the first half-life have recently incorporated the ray tracing by means of a mod with an impressive effect, greatly improving the lighting and graphics that have a great impact on the atmosphere.

A disadvantage of ray tracing is that it is very intense and it is only recommended to enable it when playing on a powerful machine. If used correctly, you can minimize performance drops and look fantastic.

Elden Ring seems to be an unfortunate instance where it wasn’t implemented well or worth the performance sacrifice. Players on various platforms have been taking to Reddit and Twitter to voice their complaints about the use of ray tracing in Elden Ring, with one stating that the update offers minimal changes for the performance it requires. Another gamer playing on an RTX 4090 has said that the graphics with ray tracing have caused massive stutters and dropped the frame rate to 40 FPS, and a gamer from xbox series x has said that the update has caused the game to drop to 5 FPS. The unluckiest gamer has said that even with the graphics with ray tracing disabled, the game crashes whenever you try to fast travel.

It is not the first time that complaints about performance problems have been filed in Elden Ring. When Elden Ring launched in pc, received a great deal of criticism for its poor performance on the system. The key difference here is that this update affects players on more than just that platform, and it’s been over a year since its release in February 2022.

When you do not consider the bad implementation of ray tracingthe update 1.09 for Elden Ring it’s quite minor, focusing on buffing and nerfing various gameplay elements while removing a PvP exploit. It is unfortunate that the most important feature has been released failed, and can only be hoped that a fix will be released that will eliminate the performance issues while making it worth enabling the ray tracing.

Elden Ring is available now for pc, ps4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.