A new update for Elden Ring has been released, bringing multiple balance adjustments and boosting Spirit Ashes.

Update 1.13 is now available for all platforms. However, localization staff removed from the credits are still yet to be added in.

As previously reported by Eurogamer, some Latin American translation staff were removed from the credits with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, differing from the base game.



ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer.Watch on YouTube

An apology was issued on the game’s X account, noting their names would be added in an upcoming patch.

However, that’s still to be rectified. “In update 1.12, an error was included in the credits of the game,” reads the patch notes. “This issue will be corrected in the next update.”

We have found that some translators are missing in the end credits of #ELDENRING. Their names will be added as soon as possible in an upcoming patch. We apologize for the inconvenience. We would like to express our gratitude and respect to everyone involved in this project. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 19, 2024

The biggest change in the patch is to the Spirit Ashes. The notes include a long list of the summons, which will now no longer stagger as easily, while some also have increased attack power.

Further, summoned spirits will have increased attack power and damage denial when at Revered Spirit Ash Blessing level five and over – all except the Mimic Tear.

There are also balance adjustments specifically for PvP, as well as more general balance changes impacting a large number of weapons, skills, spells, and incantations from the DLC.

You can see the full list of changes in the patch notes.

Modders have been busy altering the game too, including a mod to allow players to summon bosses as Spirit Ashes – including the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and even Messmer the Impaler.