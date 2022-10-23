The fact that some try to play Elden Ring FromSoftware with alternative controllers is well known, but the Twitch streamer Luality has reached enormous creative peaks in making the practice spectacular. His new venture, currently in progress, is to try to finish the game using a graphics tablet.

Impossible? Consider that Duality managed to finish Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Dark Souls and Demon’s Souls using a dance pad, so she is definitely used to using non-standard controllers. Be that as it may, making it with a graphics tablet could prove to be very hard for her too, given the lack of keys. Below you can see in video a fragment of the control system invented by Luality, published by the professional player Jake Lucky, admired by so much mastery:

For full transmission, click here.

Even if Luality did not manage to finish Elden Ring this way, it would still have deserved some compliments, since it is not for everyone even being able to configure a graphics tablet in that way.

For the rest we remind you that Elden Ring can be completed with a normal controller on PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.