Elden Ring turned one today, February 25, 2023, and – as we reported – he decided to celebrate with a live event which is taking place at the time of this writing in Stockholm, Sweden.

The live can be followed at this address on Twitchthrough Bandai Namco Europe channel. It is a live broadcast in English which sees various events dedicated to the game. At the time of writing we can see a series of gameplay scenes related to various streamers who are facing a speedrun, showing a different way of approaching Elden Ring than usual.

During the show there will also be “giveaways, contests, exclusive prizes, quizzes, cosplay and PvP“: we therefore advise you to follow it if you are a fan of Elden Ring.

Considering the nature of the event, we’re not expecting any kind of major announcement, then don’t expect to see DLC or expansions for Elden Ring.

If you are interested in the challenges of Elden Ring, we point out that Elden Ring was completed using only voice commands: here are some videos that show the company.