Adam Ferguson, with the collaboration of other artists, created a version pixel art of Elden Ring, or more precisely of one of the images shared by FromSoftware and related to the new action RPG coming next January. As you can see above, not only the image was created, but also a GIF with animations and writings of an imaginary game start menu, in perfect retro style.

You can also listen to a version with a lot of music made by @JalopesTL. This little piece of art is of the highest quality and does nothing but increase our desire to get our hands on the Elden Ring.

Below, however, for comparison you can see theoriginal image used as a base to create the pixel art version of Elden Ring. As you can see, the work done by the artists is of a very high standard and extremely faithful to the original work. If you want to get the image in various formats, suitable for both computers and smartphones, you can go to this address: you can donate a small amount to Ferguson, to support his work, or you can get the images for free (inserting “0” in the payment).

Elden Ring

We remind you that Elden Ring will arrive on January 21, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. A month earlier, however, one will be published mod for Dark Souls: Nightfall, a fan made sequel that promises a whole new game, with new enemies and even a new combat system!