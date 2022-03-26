During the development of Elden Ring at one point FromSoftware was planning to equip Streamthe steed of the Senzaluce, of a attack and more animations, which in the end for one reason or another were not included in the game. The confirmation comes from a YouTube video of Zullie the Witch that shows in action some of the elements related to Torrente not visible in the game but still present between the lines of code.

As we can see in the video, Torrente could have used a very powerful kick with the two hind legs in Elden Ring, capable of even throwing humanoid enemies into the air. It is not clear why the attack was not included in the game, but one hypothesis is that its execution was most likely too cumbersome and of little use against large opponents (as they cannot be thrown into the air) and in the end, therefore, the developers simply discarded the idea.

In the video we also see a number of other animations for Torrente that ultimately weren’t used. Some are particularly interesting, such as those in which he rests on the ground and grazes some grass, as they suggest that perhaps in the initial plans the steed could appear in the game world even without having to necessarily ride it.

Staying on the subject, a glitch was recently discovered in Elden Ring that allows you to cast dangerous invisible spells in PvP multiplayer.