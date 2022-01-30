Game Informer has released another video that collects clips of Elden Ring: After showing some glimpses and some gameplay sections at Morne Castle, now it’s the turn to show Liurnia dei Laghiwith new creatures, an underground environment and stages of exploration.

The video opens with a teleport and soon a combat phase begins with enemies that resemble anthropomorphic frogs. Next, the Lightless moves to a much more open area, where it begins to follow a ghost who leaves behind glittering golden footprints into a cave, which turns out to be a mine in which other creatures are busy extracting minerals. The scene then moves outside again, where we ride for a while around what appear to be the remains and ruins of houses and a half-buried cathedral.

Liurnia dei Laghi is an unprecedented area, and it is not clear whether it will be an integral part of theInterregnum or if it is a disconnected area reachable only with the initial teleportation – similar to how it was done in the Painted World of the first Dark Souls.

Source: Gamerant