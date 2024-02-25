Interviewed by IGN for the recent presentation of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that in Elden Ring there is at least one secret that has not yet been discovered. At least not that he knows of.

So many secrets

“From what I know there's still a little element that I feel hasn't been discovered yet,” he said Miyazakithen adding: “So, I'm looking forward to it being found, whether that's through user interpretation or further investigation into the game. I think it's a matter of when and not if, but it could still missing a small detail.”

That said, Miyazaki said he was amazed that players discovered practically everything else, considering the amount of secrets present in Elden Ring.

After all, we are talking about a game capable of selling more than twenty million copies and becoming a social phenomenon. In short, it was quite obvious that he would be eviscerated in every way.

For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will release on June 21, 2024.