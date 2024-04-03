FromSoftware announced that i Elden Ring server they will be in maintenance today, April 3, 2024, for a total of two hours starting from 09:00 in the morningItalian time.

The information comes from Elden Ring official Twitter profile, as you can see below. It is also specified that there will be no additional game data or patches within this maintenance, so it is credible that nothing new should be expected.

From 09:00 to 11:00 ItalianTherefore, the Elden Ring servers will not be available and you will not be able to play online. However, there should be no problems for offline play. Considering the time, we believe that few will have problems due to this maintenance.