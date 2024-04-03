FromSoftware announced that i Elden Ring server they will be in maintenance today, April 3, 2024, for a total of two hours starting from 09:00 in the morningItalian time.
The information comes from Elden Ring official Twitter profile, as you can see below. It is also specified that there will be no additional game data or patches within this maintenance, so it is credible that nothing new should be expected.
From 09:00 to 11:00 ItalianTherefore, the Elden Ring servers will not be available and you will not be able to play online. However, there should be no problems for offline play. Considering the time, we believe that few will have problems due to this maintenance.
Elden Ring, waiting for Shadow of the Erdtree
Many players have returned to playing Elden Ring and some have finally decided to embark on this adventure, obviously also thanks to the fact that the arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has been confirmed.
Shadow of the Erdtree will expand Elden Ring with a new map, new enemies, bosses, weapons (with also new categories not present in the base game), skills, spells and more. The first impression is that it will be a massive expansion and suitable even for those who are already very powerful, as there will be a new way to enhance characters inspired by Sekiro.
