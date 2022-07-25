You are playing Elden Ring but can’t find the right way to defeat a difficult boss? Did you miss any of the lore during the game? Don’t worry because the two volumes of the game’s strategy guide can now be pre-ordered FromSoftware.

The guide, as we said, is divided into two parts: “The Lands Between“It explains in general how to navigate the Interregnum. Every point of interest or place is mapped in this guide, as well as all the NPCs you will find along the way.”Shards of the Shattering“instead is dedicated to the many creatures that inhabit the game world and the arsenal of weapons that can be acquired to face them. Every enemy and boss you will encounter and every equipment you can find is presented with graphics and statistics in a hardcover volume. with an attractive design. Below you can find the two Amazon links.

The first volume will be available on July 29 (in a few days then), while the second will arrive on September 30.