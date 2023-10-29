Elden Ring it is a video game full of secrets and content, but as is typical for FromSoftware’s works it is a product full of details that cannot be seen by the common player. Let’s talk about those details present in the game code and in the asset folders that are not really used within the work. After a good year and a half, however, a problem was resolved secret tied to a sword.

In short, in Elden Ring there is a sword that cannot be found. In the game code there is only an icon, which allows us to understand that although initially planned, the weapon was not used by the developers in the end. This could also take on three different forms, with a base and two variants, which became a sort of “evolution”. The first evolved form was linked to the Haligtree, while the second to the flame of Frenzy. According to dataminers, the “evolution” of the sword was probably linked to an Elden Ring quest.

However, doubt remained about the actual provenance of the sword and his presence in the game. Now, we discover that the sword is technically present in the game, but not as an object but as an environmental element. The sword-shaped gravestones that we can find in several parts of the game use the same polygonal model. It is unclear whether the idea was to find the original weapon on which the gravestones were created or whether FromSoftware, after having discarded the idea, simply reused the model to create the gravestones and make their lives easier.