Elden Ring will be equipped with a open world designed to inspire players a to explore the scenarios and a discover new things, as well as keeping their interest alive.

To say it was the game director of the game, Hidetaka Miyazaki, during the long interview with EDGE of which we have already reported some excerpts, such as when the author talked about the graphics of Demon’s Souls that put pressure on From Software or the work of George RR Martin.

“There have been several challenges related towidth of the game and his world, “Miyazaki said.” So many situations in which we have had to proceed with trial and error since we created the Dark Souls series, experimenting with these mechanics and formulas and then expanding them into a larger context. ”

“Much of this work is related to the concept of pace of play: find a way to keep users from feeling bored, keep their interest alive and encourage them to continue exploring and having fun. “

“Of course in this huge new world that we created we wanted to prioritize the player’s enjoyment and freedom more than anything else. So many characters and events are connected to these mechanics that we tried to include without getting in the way, integrating. indeed with the motivations of the player himself. “