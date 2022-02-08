With a post on Twitter, From Software presented two of the classes that we can choose for our Senzaluce in Elden Ring: the Warrioralready seen in the closed beta, and a brand new one, the Prisoner.

The post is accompanied by an artwork depicting the two classes of Elden Ring, accompanied by a brief description of them. The Warrior is outlined as a nomadic warrior who he fights holding two swords and gifted with an exceptional technique.

The Prisoner, who as we can see in the artwork has a rather disturbing design characterized by an iron mask that hides his face, is described as a expert in witchcraftlearned from members of the elite he was a part of before he was convicted.

Elden Ring, the Warrior and Prisoner classes

Staying on the subject, just a few days ago, FromSoftware also presented the Vagabond and Hero classes. Have you already decided with which class to start your journey in the Interregnum? Let us know in the comments.

Before leaving, we remind you that Elden Ring will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC starting from February 25, 2022.