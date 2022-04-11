It is called “The Many Feet of The Lands Between” and is one of the most read and appreciated guides of Elden Ring up Steamdesigned for the foot fetishists. Basically the guide collects images of the feet of all the main characters of the game.

An image from the guide “The Many Feet of The Lands Between”

The author, Mister B (to be specified that he is not a former Italian prime minister who loves orgies), told Kotaku that he did not expect to achieve such success. Moreover, he is not even a great fan of feet, but he enjoyed capturing them by following a well-known meme dating back to the Dark Souls era, which wants game director Hidetaka Miyazaki to be a foot fetishist.

Some comments were also amusing: “Thanks, it will surely be useful in the next games;” “A guide approved by Miyazaki”; and so on. Of course, users took the joke well and reacted accordingly.

As already mentioned, the guide itself is made up of images only, associated with the name of the character to whom the feet belong. So we have the feet of Fia, those of Sellen, those of dragons, those of trolls, those of a burned corpse, those of Malenia and so on.

Despite the dryness, the guide received all positive reviews and can boast five out of five stars.

The Many Feet of The Lands Between guide on Steam