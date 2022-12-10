To the The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring won the coveted Game of the Year award. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki gleefully took the stage, but was overshadowed by a random teenager who grabbed the mic to dedicate the award to his “Reform Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton“. Obviously, now, one has been created mod themed on the ex-president.

Indeed, after the show, fans created on social media dozens and dozens of memes to underline the absurdity of the situation. However, one Elden Ring fan wasn’t satisfied with laughing at the jokes and went one step further. In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, modder Arestame shared a short clip of him running through the Interregnum as Bill Clinton.

The video shows the 42nd President of the United States scouting Sepolcris, large wooden club in hand, before running into a common enemy of the area. Clinton is quickly eliminated. Finally, we see him face down in a dark and damp cave, which is supposed to be where the player starts after the first death.

Unfortunately, at the moment it doesn’t look like this mod can be downloaded, although Arestame has created several mods in the past and shared them on Nexus Mods. For example, earlier this year he uploaded an Elden Ring mod that replaced some bosses—like Melania and Radahn—with characters from the popular One Piece anime. Hopefully in the future Arestame will give Elden Ring fans a chance to bring Bill Clinton into the Interregnum.

If you are not sure what happened and who that little boy is, here is our dedicated news.