Elden Ring is the next, highly anticipated FromSoftware title, which apparently is closer to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s ideal of play than ever. The title, which we got to see it at work extensively, it has great looks as well as intriguing gameplay… but the Director revealed that the graphics team worked under a lot of pressure to get the final result.

The reason is the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5 by Bluepoint Games, which has achieved very high levels of graphic fidelity. Graphics are not usually a priority for FromSoftware, but due to the direct “competition” the team has decided to work particularly on this front:

Graphic fidelity is not something we prioritize. What we ask of the graphics side depends on the system and the requirements of the game itself, and has less priority than other elements of development.

The logic makes perfect sense: the graphics don’t have to be the priority, but they have to serve the atmosphere and gameplay. Despite this, Elden Ring has pushed a lot on this side as well, and players will be able to enjoy the magnificent lands of the Interregnum in 4K, 60 fps and with Ray Tracing on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

