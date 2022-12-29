Modder ArestameJoker is working on one mod crossover for Elden Ring theme Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich we are sure will redefine the battles between trainers and the relationship between humans and Pokémon.

The mod is not yet in the works and therefore at the moment it is not possible to download it yet, but the work seems to be proceeding well, as we can see in the trailer below.

As we can see, the mod replaces Torrente with the legendary Koraidon and dresses Senzaluce and Melina as Pokémon trainers, but it also does much more. For example, it replaces some humanoid enemies with other trainers and Interregnum creatures with Pokémon, such as Quaxly, Lechonk and Skeledirge. Apparently it will also be possible to summon our favorite little monsters into battle via the Bell evokes spirits.

ArestameJoker is also the author of the mod that replaces former US president Bill Clinton at Elden Ring’s SenzaLuce, which became famous after the events of The Game Awards 2022.

Still on the subject of mods for the Elden Ring crossover, the one that introduces Luffy and the One Piece characters in the Interregnum is recently available.