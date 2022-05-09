The characters of Elden Ring they can rely on many tools throughout the game, but the key one is the flask of crimson tears, which heals health points. Now, gamers can drink it too … in a way. It was in fact created by a Reddit user a flask inspired cocktail.

The user shots-by-leo (a name, a program) claimed that his cocktail consists of water, sugar, edible roses, lemon juice, blood orange juice, gin, edible gold, and edible bright white powder. It might seem like a strange mix, but the last few ingredients are used to give the whole a touch of magic potion. You can find the entire recipe on Reddit, at this address.

The flask and the Elden Ring cocktail

There Preparation it is long, as it is necessary to cook a rose syrup, which at the beginning requires an infusion of the petals in water for at least an hour (but a whole night is better). Then pour the rose water into a saucepan with some sugar and reduce everything to a syrup, heating over low heat. The ingredients are then mixed with ice and everything is finally served – without the ice – in a flask (or a glass, of course).

It is not a simple recipe, but as with Elden Ring, cocktail enthusiasts are ready for the challenge, we are sure. If your problem isn’t healing but build management, here are the best weapons for a Force build and where to find them.