Version available alpha of the mod The Convergence For Elden Ring, which makes changes to every aspect of the game. It’s a gigantic mod from the team that already upended Dark Souls 3 with a mod of the same name. The innovations introduced are so many that the release note required twenty-four pages.

But what does Elden Ring: The Convergence do? Blend in a massive amount of player quality-of-life improvements, with new spells, new gear, new bosses, and more, in an effort to not only improve the flow of the game, but also change the experience lived in the Interregnum .

For example, by installing The Convergence it becomes possible to choose new builds for about thirty classes of Elden Ring. To find out all the news, we invite you to read the document prepared by the developers. Of course, since this is only the alpha version, much more is to be expected for the beta and final versions, which do not yet have a launch date.

To download The Convergence, you just have to go on Nexus Mods.

In short, now we know what to do while we wait for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, theofficial expansion of the game.