There Kickstarter campaign from Elden Ring: The Board Game is enjoying great success and could not miss a trailer official to celebrate the numbers totaled so far by the collection, aimed at the production of an interesting boardgame inspired by FromSoftware’s soulslike.

As we know, the Elden Ring board game has reached 1,000% of the amount requested on Kickstarter in 24 hours and the backers continue to contribute, so much so that the quota has been reached $2,148,328 and there are still seven days left until the campaign closes.

The video presents the project spectacularly: created by Steamforged Games, the Elden Ring board game is an open world / dungeon hybrid featuring a four-player campaign that can last up to over ninety hours.

During the adventure it will be possible to build the map of our overworld while we explore the scenarios of the From Software title, interact with familiar NPCs and collect resources useful for our cause, obviously without neglecting the fights with scary bosses.

If you would like to support the Elden Ring: The Board Game Kickstarter campaign, please visit This Page.