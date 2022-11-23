The Elden Ring board game it will be done thanks to the successful campaign on Kickstarter. Yesterday Steamforged Games has kicked off the Kickstarter for Elden Ring: The Board Game, a new board game experience set in the Interregnum, the setting of Elden Ring. The game exceeded one million euros in funding in just two hours and is currently around 1.8 million euros after 24 hours: we are talking about 1,000% of what was required to kick off the project. The Kickstarter will remain open until December 2nd. The release is estimated for May 2024.

The Kickstarter success it’s due in part to the fact that the Elden Ring board game is split into numerous expansions and only the first two regions of the Interregnum were covered in the initial Kickstarter. The base game features Sepolcris, with Margit as the main boss, while the other expansions cover The Wailing Peninsula and Stormrage Castle.

There are also two mini-expansions, which add the Agheel Flying Dragon and Tree Sentinel to the gameplay experience. Both Peninsula Weeping and Stormveil Castle are standalone expansions, which means players can enjoy the expansions as standalone campaigns or add them to the existing campaign and grow their character over the course of several play sessions.

Elden Ring: The Board Game will use a card-based combat system, where players are rewarded or punished for their choices instead of luck. Actions will be dictated by the play of cards from one deck, while damage and effects will be decided by another deck. Each enemy in the game has a separate deck that dictates their actions, allowing players to make decisions based on the enemy’s future moves.

The most expensive bundle offered by the Elden Ring The Board Game Kickstarter costs €420. You can find all the details here.