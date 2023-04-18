FromSoftware has published a Update for Elden Ring: This is Hotfix 1.09.1 which fixes a number of bugs in the game. There is also a note related to ray tracing. The update is available for all platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Through Bandai Namco’s official website, it is indicated that Elden Ring Hotfix 1.09.1 fixes a bug related to some skill, spell, item and weapon effects that did not correctly increase the attack power of spells and spells. In addition, a bug has been fixed that allowed the Medusa Shield’s power-up effect to continue to be used even after undiving it. In addition, the balance damage dealt by the Cursed Bloodcut skill has been reduced.

As for the Ray Tracing in PC version, FromSoftware explains that in some circumstances it is possible that ray tracing has been activated automatically after the 1.09 update, causing performance problems for players without them realizing that the setting was active. FromSoftware then suggests checking this out and disabling the setting via the game’s graphics settings.

Additionally, the team suggests making sure your computer meets the minimum requirements and has the latest graphics card drivers installed, in case the use of Ray Tracing causes the inability to start the game or makes Elden Ring unstable.

On PC you can also use a mod that implements DLSS and FSR and improves Elden Ring’s performance significantly.