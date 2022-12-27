2022 is truly winding down and everyone has had their say about the Games of the Year, or the best titles published during the last 12 months. Among the most prominent names we find Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, which in a certain sense opened and closed the year. Whoever of the two won the most GOTY? According to information gathered by user ResetEra BrickArts295, FromSoftware’s game beat that of Santa Monica Studio.

The data speak for themselves: Elden Ring has amassed 119 GOTYs, sum of 110 obtained from newspapers and 9 through readers’ votes. God of War Ragnarok can instead boast only 23 GOTYs, with 21 awards from the press and 2 from readers. Even if we have to add more awards coming in late 2022 / early 2023, it seems impossible that Kratos can beat the Lightless.

Elden Ring also won the GOTY at The Game Awards 2022, one of the loudest awards in the industry.

It’s about a perhaps an obvious victory for many, if only for the fact that God of War Ragnarok is not able to surprise as much as the 2018 chapter did, which was a sort of reboot. Elden Ring, on the contrary, has renewed the souls formula with an open world structure and with no small content magnitude (and obviously a lot of quality, but this is also true for the work of Santa Monica Studio).

Press and public have therefore spoken, Elden Ring is the best game of 2022. You think so too, or are there other games that deserve the award more?