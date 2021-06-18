Hidetaka Miyazaki has spoken of his next game indicating that it will follow the line of Dark Souls or Bloodborne in that regard.

The presence of Elden Ring has been, without a doubt, one of the most outstanding of the events of the past week, if we combine the E3 and the Summer Game Fest. Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin’s game was one of the most anticipated and has not disappointed with a new trailer, release date, and new details about the adventure. In fact, Miyazaki himself has given interviews to various media that have helped us to find out more about what we are going to find when we have the game in our homes.

And one of the issues that goes hand in hand with Miyazaki and the FromSoftware games is difficulty. The creative has spoken with the middle Frontline Japan, with whom he has delved into this aspect of Elden Ring. He assures that, as an action game, it is not that difficult, although it is a difficult question to answer. The game, as usual in those of the editor, will not have a level selector, but ensures that the new features that it includes will make it a more forgiving experience than the latest games from the company, such as Bloodborne or Sekiro.

Strategy and ideas will be more important than ability to move forwardElden Ring will have aspects that “facilitate” the life of the players such as the presence of spirits, whose abilities that can be invoked and are now as an element to collect equipment and magic. Freedom will also help as if we get stuck in one zone we can explore to improve the level or get new equipment. Even Miyazaki assures that the game can be completed without defeating some bosses, as an effect of the freedom that the adventure offers.

The stealth and the ability to ask other players for help they will also make the task easier. Miyazaki assures in the aforementioned medium that all this has been introduced to be able to defeat the enemies with strategies and ideas more than with mere skill. We’ll see it in action on January 22, 2021, which is the Elden Ring launch date.

