Elden Ring is certainly one of the most games of the year, with the famous director Hidetaka Miyazaki who is having fun right now putting the flea in the ears of the fans. Indeed, after a long interview on EDGE, the director has talked at length about the particularities that his latest game will have unlike the past ones.

After having released information about the rings (find our most complete news here), the head of FromSoftware spoke about the huge game map, showing that he is particularly confident that players will explore every pixel.

Unlike previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring it features a huge open world. Although in our preview we could only see a small fragment, what we have tried gives us absolutely hope for the future. The game will offer fans the opportunity to explore even the most remote corners of the world created by the team, this from the very first moments of the adventure. The fans, again according to Miyazaki, will be taken by a strong curiosity that will obviously be rewarded.

Every corner of the map of Elden Ring it hides secrets, objects or NPCs to interact with, as well as powerful enemies or very dangerous dungeons. The presence of all these elements well blended together means that the user can never get bored within the Interregnum, precisely because of what was proposed, the team decided to insert pointers, so as to help you explore everything without missing something.

The news on the issue for today ends here, we remind you that Elden Ring, also born from the collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, will arrive on the shelves shortly, more exactly on February 25th. There are many expectations on the game, also because despite the release taking place in the first months of 2022, it is indisputable that there is an air of GOTY around the work. We just have to grit our teeth and wait another couple of months.